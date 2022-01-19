'It's horrible out here': Vigil held for Hartford homicide victim

Police, community, and faith leaders are urging people to step up and speak up if they have any information regarding the homicide.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police are still investigating the first homicide of the year that happened Tuesday afternoon in broad daylight.

"It's horrible out here," said Drenda Stanley. "It's terrible."

After hearing that 22-year-old Kendall Fair was shot and killed, Stanley said she had a sea of emotions flood back.

"I'm really coming back from myself after losing my son 15 years ago," said Stanley. "It's not easy; it's not easy."

Stanley put up a sign at a vigil dedicated to Kendall to help neighbors and family grieve.

"I know your pain," Stanley said while holding back tears. "I know you're hurt because losing a child is like losing yourself."

All the more reason why she and others in the community are pleading for change.

Less than a block away from where the homicide shooting took place is New Life Worship Center. Pastor William Cordero explained that their church already has an initiative in the works to unite and collaborate with city officials and neighbors to help make a difference.

"We have to go harder and know that there is a need in this neighborhood, So we have to find out the root cause of why the shootings and gun violence is happening," explained Cordero.

Cordero said enough is enough.

"To the individuals that have been the cause of gun violence, here, they're the ones pulling the trigger," said Cordero. "I'm telling you to put your guns down, put your guns down because lives are being lost."

Faith leader and community advocate Rev. Henry Brown agreed.

"This gun violence thing is something that's been happening for years, said Rev. Brown. "It seems to me like we can't find the end to it. So however way we can get to the table. I think we all need to get to the table and discuss how we're going to end it."

While Rev. Brown believes it would take teamwork for change, accountability is critical.

"I'm going to put the direct responsibility where it needs to be," said Rev. Brown. "It has to be on the people in the community. If you stop it and we unify to work together, we can stop it, but it's on us. I can't blame anybody else."

Police, community, and faith leaders are urging people to step up and speak up if they have any information.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News.

