Hartford City Councilman announces campaign for mayor

Nick Lebron is currently a city Councilman and a member of the Hartford Democratic Town Committee.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford native and public service member has announced his campaign for mayor of the Capital city.

Nick Lebron is currently a city Councilman and a member of the Hartford Democratic Town Committee. His campaign said he was born and raised in Hartford and has been serving his community for over three decades.

"His non-traditional path to politics rooted in his love of community and service have positioned him to be the leader Hartford needs moving into this next chapter," Lebron's mayoral campaign said in its announcement.

Lebron has a plan for the city that includes investing in Hartford residents' quality of life, according to the campaign.

Hartford's current mayor, Luke Bronin, announced last month he will not seek a third term in office, saying it was time to "pass the baton."

Since Bronin's announcement, former state legislator Eric Coleman announced his campaign for mayor.

