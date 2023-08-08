Hartford to get its first futsal court. But, what is futsal?

Futsal is similar to soccer, but there are some differences. Hartford now has futsal courts at Colt Park.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford is now home to futsal courts at Colt Park on Wethersfield Ave. The city celebrated the opening of the new courts Tuesday afternoon.

Futsal is similar to soccer, but there are some differences. Futsal is typically played indoors on a smaller court instead of a field or pitch. Instead of 11 athletes at play, futsal is played five-on-five, making it a bit more fast-paced.

The futsal ball is also smaller, harder and less bouncy compared to its soccer counterpart.

Former U.S. National Futsal player Everson Maciel was in attendance for the court openings at Colt Park. Young soccer players got a chance to meet and train alongside the professional athlete.

The game was developed in Uruguay during the 1930s. It's now gaining popularity, similar to how pickleball - a combination of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton - has become more well-known as of late.

