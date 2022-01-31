Hartford will not extend indoor mask mandate as COVID cases decrease: mayor

The decision to let the mandate come to an end comes as the COVID case numbers decreased over the past few weeks.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The indoor mask mandate in the City of Hartford will not be extended after it expires at midnight Tuesday.

City officials reinstated the mask mandate at the beginning of January as COVID cases were on the rise.

The decision to let the mandate come to an end comes as the COVID case numbers decreased over the past few weeks.

Businesses in the capital city still have the right to require masks in their businesses for staff and customers.

"I cannot stress enough that the best way to fight this virus is to make sure that you and your loved ones are vaccinated and up-to-date with your boosters," Mayor Luke Bronin said.

