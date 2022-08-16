Hartford playground burned in suspected arson: Firefighters

The fire started at a large tire, which spread to the playscape. It is not clear whether the tire is part of the playscape.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Joseph Cronin Playground on Granby Street is closed off after the grounds were set on fire Tuesday, Hartford firefighters said.

Fire crews were called to 423 Granby Street at noon Tuesday for a report of a fire.

The fire started at a large tire, which spread to the playscape, according to firefighters. It is not clear whether the tire is part of the playscape.

Officials believe the fire was intentionally set, making this an arson investigation.

The fire was brought under control and there were no injuries, fire officials said.

Hartford police and the Hartford Fire Marshals office are investigating the suspected arson incident. The playscape is closed off with police tape as the investigation continues.

It is not clear at this time when the playground will reopen.

This is a developing story.

