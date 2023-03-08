Hartford police, firefighters host annual community PAL event

Building relationships with the community and its children is important for the Hartford Police and Fire Department.

HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders in the City of Hartford came together to meet children from the community at the annual Police Athletic League, or “PAL”, event.

It was a day of sports and fun activities for around 80 Hartford kids and dozens of first responders. From football to soccer, dancing and, of course, a dunk tank, police officers and firefighters got the chance to show children who they are outside of an emergency.

Building relationships is important for the Hartford Police and Fire Department.

"They’re tomorrow's future. We want to show the kids, show the community what we do, that they’re just like them," said PAL Program Director Vincenzo Marfella.

Fire trucks, police vehicles and boats were also on hand for kids to check out, and maybe will even inspire them to become an officer or a firefighter themselves one day.

"They start at a young age. They came to us at 10 years old. One of them is 18 and she’s off to UMass so if we can help you out any way, we’re there to help," said Marfella.

The PAL event is part of an annual summer camp for children in the community.

