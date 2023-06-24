Hartford police investigate homicide on Zion Street

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide on the 400 block of Zion St. early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the area around 3:09 a.m. on a ShotSpotter notification.
A gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital via a private vehicle, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Police identified the victim as Emilio Camacho, 32, of East Hartford.
As of 6:40 a.m., police remain at the scene on Zion Street and part of the road is blocked off with police tape.
This is a developing story.
FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.