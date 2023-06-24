Hartford police investigate homicide on Zion Street

Police are on the scene and part of the road is blocked off with police tape.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide on the 400 block of Zion St. early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area around 3:09 a.m. on a ShotSpotter notification.

A gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital via a private vehicle, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Police identified the victim as Emilio Camacho, 32, of East Hartford.

As of 6:40 a.m., police remain at the scene on Zion Street and part of the road is blocked off with police tape.

This is a developing story.

