Hartford police investigating homicide on Hillside Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide in the South West section of the capital city on Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Hillside Avenue for a report of a shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m.
Police said the shooting started with a car crash around Flatbush Avenue and Newpark Avenue.
According to police, there were two people in a car, a male victim in his 20s and a girl who was not hurt but is at the hospital. The suspect hit the back of the victim's car and then drove off. The victim then followed the suspect. Then, a passenger in the suspect's car got out and started shooting. The victim was shot in the head and his car crashed through a fence and into a tree on Hillside Ave.
Police said they have recovered the suspect's car but are still looking for the suspect in the deadly shooting.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
This is a developing story.
---
---
