Hartford Police Union warns of 'collapsing' department from lack of officer retention

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Union claims that the capital city's police department is "collapsing" as they say over 100 officers have left the force over the past few years and that nothing is being done to hire and retain officers.

"Since January 2020, more than 125 officers have left the police department, and in the past twelve weeks alone, the department has lost one officer per week," the union said in a letter sent to city officials on Wednesday.

The union said the retention rate is below 30%, and worries that more officers leaving and upcoming retirements will make it worse.

The union places blame on Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Chief of Police Jason Thody for being "idle and shown no intention to tackle the retention problem."

The union also cites the high crime rates, calling Hartford "one of America's deadliest cities," and demands better pay and benefits for the officers. Some service calls have waited for a response for as long as eight hours, and one officer has worked three consecutive 16-hour shifts, according to the union.

The union said it voted "no confidence" in Thody, and the union stated that, "perhaps," the vote "should have included Mayor Bronin as well."

FOX61 has reached out to the Hartford Police Department and city officials for comment.

