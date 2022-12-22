Hartford receives federal funds to help veterans experiencing homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded nearly $300,000 to Hartford to fund 25 housing vouchers for veterans.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Thursday the city is receiving $293,976 in federal money to support veterans experiencing homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded more than $25 million nationwide for public housing assistance, nearly $300,000 of that coming to Hartford to fund 25 housing vouchers for veterans.

According to the state, there are around 168,000 veterans across Connecticut, more than 31,000 of them facing housing issues–about 19% of the state’s veterans.

The city said this new federal funding will help some of these residents get a roof over their heads.

“These vouchers can change lives for our veterans,” said Bronin. “There is not a veteran anywhere in this country who should be without a home or be without the support they need.”

These Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers fund permanent housing, as well as year-round services, for those experiencing homelessness.

Veterans who received this support in the past say it helped make them who they are today.

“It was very instrumental in where I am at in life today,” U.S. Army veteran Giselle Jacobs said. “Within two years I was able to become a homeowner, within two years I was able to begin working with other veterans who are returning home and may have difficulties finding employment.”

The city already manages 15 of these VASH vouchers and Bronin said Hartford's record of getting vouchers into the hands of those who need them helped the city secure this latest funding.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure that everybody who has served our country gets the support that they deserve in our community and that starts with helping them get into stable safe housing and get the support that they need,” he said.

Federal housing officials say this money will be available immediately, adding as soon as they connect with a veteran in need, they will have a voucher waiting for them.

