Teen dies days after home invasion, shooting at Hartford apartment: Police

The teen was one of four who were shot during an attempted robbery, police said. One of the suspects has been charged.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's note: Video originally aired July 15.

A 17-year-old girl is dead days after she was shot in Hartford, police said.

The shooting also injured two others and killed one man.

According to police, police were called to an area on Maple Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. It was reported that a 17-year-old girl was suffering from gunshot wounds.

When officers got to the scene, they also encountered a vehicle crash at Maple Avenue and Benton Street, with the man behind the wheel suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was rushed to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in critical condition, and the driver was taken to Hartford Hospital, also in critical condition.

Moments later, officers were called to a C-Town store located at 165 Wethersfield Avenue on the report of two men who were shot and dropped off in the area.

Officers found the men, and they were also taken to Hartford Hospital. One of them, 33-year-old Carlos Frank-Nieves of Philadelphia, was listed in critical condition.

The other man, 25-year-old Joseph Vargas-Mercadao, also from Philadelphia, was pronounced dead.

Police said at the time that the investigation pointed to the entire incident occurring inside an apartment on Maple Avenue after an attempted robbery.

Police believe the shots rang out between the suspects and someone in the apartment.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and took over the investigation.

According to investigators, evidence developed into probable cause against Frank-Nieves to charge him in connection with the incident.

The teen, identified as Alondra Vega-Martinez, who lived at the Maple Avenue apartment, was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Frank-Nieves was released from the hospital and was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, two counts of criminal attempted murder, three counts of unlawful restraint, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, impersonating an officer, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police said upgraded charges are expected.

