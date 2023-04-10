Hartford and Connecticut Tenant Unions call out New Jersey-based landlord to negotiate

Residents living along Wethersfield Avenue said their living conditions are deplorable and their rent shouldn’t be increased until conditions change.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford and Connecticut Tenant Unions and advocates are calling on a New Jersey-based landlord to negotiate with its tenants.

Tenants said they are facing rent hikes of $200 but the owners of the building haven’t fixed the conditions they are living in. They said they haven’t seen the new owners in person or spoken with them over the phone either.

Dozens of advocates stood in solidarity with the Hartford residents who call 267 and 271 Wethersfield Avenue home to demand action from the new property owners.

People like Alberto Gomez who has lived in this building for 16 years after coming to Hartford from Mexico. Through a translator, he shared the daily experience he, his wife, and kids are facing.

“I do believe this is the land of opportunities but unfortunately we are living in conditions that are very similar that what I left at home,” said Gomez.

He said the list of issues is staggering: from mold to bugs in their homes to leaking roofs.

Tenants said they want the new owners to meet and negotiate a housing contract with them due to the conditions they are living in.

“We are here to negotiate as a community for our families,” said one tenant.

In the last two years, they say, they’ve had two owners. The current owner as of July is Arlington Management Group LLC based out of New Jersey.

“It is almost impossible to find the current owner of the building or someone that can help us.”

The city of Hartford said one way they can help tenants is if they call 311 and file a complaint about the conditions.

“We will make a list of any problems at the property, and we will create a requirement called a notice of violation that the landlord is responsible to respond to with corrections of the violations,” said Judith Rothschild.

FOX 61 also tried getting in contact with the owners at Arlington Management Group and is waiting to hear back.

