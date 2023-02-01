Individual game tickets go on sale for Hartford Yard Goats on Feb. 10

There will be 69 home games for this season for the Yard Goats as the stadium is also seeing a re-branding and upgrade, the team announced.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Individual ticket sales for the Hartford Yard Goats will go on sale for all home games on Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m.

This will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for Opening Night, Thursday, April 6, as the Yard Goats host the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at Dunkin’ Park.

The Yard Goats will play 69 home games at Dunkin’ Park in 2023. The promotional schedule, with weekly fireworks shows, celebrity appearances, and premium collectible giveaways, will be announced on February 8th.

Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website here, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

“We are excited to announce that our individual game tickets will be available for our fans on February 10th, as we begin the countdown to Opening Night,” Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. “Yard Goats fans are the best and most loyal fans in baseball, and we can’t wait to see them soon!”

Yard Goats fans will also see something new in 2023: The ballpark is being renamed to Dunkin' Park with several exciting upgrades that the team has yet to announce.

Yard Goats season tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2023 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Park.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

