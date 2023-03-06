13 hospitalized after 3-alarm apartment fire in Hartford

The fire was knocked down and the scene was under control as of early Sunday morning, the city's fire district chief said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — 13 people were taken to the hospital after a 3-alarm apartment fire in Hartford Saturday night, Fire District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said.

Oquendo said that fire crews responded around 9:45 p.m. to Evergreen Avenue for a fire at a 4-story brick multi-unit apartment complex in the West End neighborhood of Hartford. Heavy flames were found on the third floor, which extended to the fourth floor.

Multiple residents needed to be rescued from the building due to the fire and smoke. 13 people were taken to the hospital, with four in critical condition and two with burn injuries, Oquendo said. The other 7 people hospitalized were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured while battling the fire, Oquendo said.

Oquendo said that the fire was knocked down and the scene was under control as of early Sunday morning. The Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire and the Red Cross is assisting the families that were displaced while the building is currently uninhabitable.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.