Hartford offers discounted parking through Labor Day

The program's goal is to help make it easier to stay in the city for summer events.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford is offering discounted parking all summer long, officials announced Wednesday.

The program is in partnership with LAZ Parking and Shelbourne Global Solutions.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, those looking to park cheaply in the capital city can find four discounted parking lots that will only charge a $5 flat fee for parking on weekdays after 4 p.m. and all weekend long.

City officials said the program will help residents from Hartford and across Connecticut to come to downtown Hartford to participate in activities and shop local businesses with ease.

“As we recover from the pandemic, there are a whole lot of events to look forward to this summer, from the Hartford Taste Festival to the Greater Hartford Jazz Festival and so much more,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “With $5 parking, we’ll be able to drive more traffic to our amazing shops and restaurants and bring a big boost to our small businesses downtown. We are grateful for the partnership of LAZ Parking and Shelbourne as we work to build on our pre-pandemic momentum and bring back energy to Downtown.”

Participating lots in downtown Hartford include the Temple Street Garage, 100 Pearl Street Garage, 1000 Main Street Parking Lot, and the Allyn Street Parking Lot.

“We are working hard to make Downtown Hartford a vibrant place to visit, said LAZ Parking Chairman, CEO and Founder Alan Lazowski. “We want to encourage people to come Downtown in the evenings and on the weekends to experience all that Hartford has to offer.”

"With the resurgence of pedestrian traffic in the downtown, we want to do all we can to support and encourage people to come here to dine, shop, and have fun," said Michael Seidenfeld, Chief Operating Officer at Shelbourne.

The discounted parking does not include days with events at Dunkin’ Donuts Park and the XL Center.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

