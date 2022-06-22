Hartford man charged in connection with double fatal shooting

The shooting was sparked over an argument about a dog, investigators said. Two people were killed and a third critically injured.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is facing a weapons charge in connection to a triple shooting over the weekend that killed two people.

Hartford police arrested 31-year-old Donovan McFarlane in connection with the shooting that happened on Franklin Avenue.

The shooting was sparked over an argument regarding a dog, according to police.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the home on Franklin Avenue following the shooting. When they got to the scene, they found three unresponsive people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims, 39-year-old Chase Garrett and 27-year-old Christina Dang, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the shooting happened after Garrett reportedly shot at a neighbor. Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, reported that the dog had scratched Dang.

The dog's owner, an unidentified woman in her 20s, was the third person found shot at the scene. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries. Police said she was last listed in critical condition as of Monday morning.

"They started arguing and they went inside and then they came outside and somebody got shot," said the anonymous neighbor.

The neighbor told FOX61 that right after Garrett shot the woman, he and Dang were shot by someone else while Dang was holding their 6-month-old child.

Thody said that the Department of Children and Families (DCF) came in and now has custody of the child.

Police identified McFarlane as a person of interest in the shooting. McFarlane reportedly arrived at the Hartford Police Department on Tuesday to speak with the Major Crimes Division.

McFarlane had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that police said happened during the shooting.

Police said McFarlane is cooperating with investigators.

He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and taken into custody. Police have not named any other persons of interest or other charges at this time.

