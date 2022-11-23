2 brothers killed in 'targeted' shooting: Hartford police

The 19-year-old and 20-year-old brothers were found on the second floor of a three-family home on Barker Street, police said.

HARTFORD, Conn — A 19-year-old and 20-year-old are dead after a shooting overnight Wednesday, Hartford police said.

Officers were called to a three-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. on the report of a shooting.

Nearby officers got to the scene and up to the second floor of the home when they found the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officials said officers then provided medical aid and chest compressions until EMS arrived and rushed the men to an area hospital. The two men were later pronounced dead.

Police said the two were brothers but have not identified them at this time.

Hartford Major Crimes is investigating the double shooting, and investigators are looking to see if there is surveillance camera footage from the area.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said it's believed the shooting was a targeted attack. Investigators believe the suspect(s) came in through the back of the home up to the second floor, where the brothers were.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after another shooting in Hartford on Buckingham Street, but Boisvert said it's not believed to be related to that shooting.

The double fatal shooting marks the 37th and 38th homicide of the year. Boisvert said while it's been a violent year, shooting numbers are down.

"[...] I know that's not [of] any consolation to anybody – the violence continues. Our shooting numbers are down but more people are getting hit by the gunfire. And, not just Hartford. Every city is dealing with this, unfortunately," said Boisvert.

Police did not release information on any potential suspects at this time.

This is a developing story.

