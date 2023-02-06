1 killed, 1 injured in Hartford double shooting

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday. Two people were taken to the hospital by private car, and one of them passed from their injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford woman is dead after a double shooting Thursday night, police said.

Just before 11 p.m., police were notified of shots fired via ShotSpotter on Westland Street. Hartford police dispatch also received 911 calls reporting that a woman had been shot.

When police got to the scene, they found the location of the shooting. While there, police were called by St. Francis Hospital, which reported two gunshot victims that went there in private vehicles for treatment.

The woman who was shot, 31-year-old Shadarean Ellison, was later pronounced dead at the hospital from her injuries. Another person who was shot, a man in his 40s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating.

Details have not been released as to what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

