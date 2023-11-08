2 killed overnight in Hartford: Police

Police said two people are dead after a double shooting in the area of Park Street and Hazel Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are on the scene of a double shooting that killed two people, officials said.

Hartford police's ShotSpotter was activated around 1:15 a.m. in the area in front of New Corner Dely and Grocerty on Park Street, according to officials.

Police said cameras in the area caught the shooting but did not show the suspects' faces well.

The two people who died have not been identified at this time, but police said they are two men in their thirties.

According to investigators, a black Nissan with four men inside drove up to the scene and got out of the vehicle. That's when they began shooting with various guns, police said. Dozens of shots were reportedly fired. Police said the shooting was targeted.

Police said one man died at the scene while another one died at the hospital. The black Nissan was found abandoned in Windsor and completely engulfed in flames, police said.

With this homicide investigation, six people have been killed in Hartford since last Saturday. Over the weekend, three people were shot and killed in the city.

On Wednesday, an East Hartford man was shot in a targeted attack, according to police.

Police said Friday morning that the shooting is similar to the previous ones in Hartford and investigators are working to see if they are connected.

