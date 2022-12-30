Hartford drill team asking for help before Lamont's Inaugural Ball

Hartford's Proud drill team aims to integrate sound, movement, and artistry in the overall development of children to expose them to greater opportunities.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corporation has been invited to attend Gov. Ned Lamont's and Lt. Govorner Bysiewicz’s Inaugural Ball in January but needs help getting there in appropriate style.

Terry Starks, the founder and CEO of the organization said when they were given the opportunity to be the opening act for the event on January 4, they couldn't pass on it.

Starks said the organization aims to integrate sound, movement, and artistry in the overall development of children to expose them to greater opportunities so that they excel academically, socially, and artistically throughout life. They serve youth between the ages of 5-24 and strive to create healthy and sustainable options that will keep children in school and focused on their community and future.

Hartford's Proud is asking those willing, for in-kind or monetary donations. All donations are tax-deductible. Their tax identification is 47-1785315. Expenses for the event include; dress suits, sneakers, transportation, warm-up suits, and dance uniforms, and possible food with extra funds.

Here is a breakdown of their expenses:

$315 x 15 Drummers = $5175

Includes:

Sneakers

Dress Suit

Bow Tie

T-shirt

Sock

$100 X 35 Dancers = $3000

Includes:

Dance suit

Tracksuit

$2000 Transportation

Starks said that support will help them defray costs and devote more resources to helping the youth. If you have any questions or concerns, or need more information, contact Terry Starks at (860) 913-8282 or tstarksnortheast@gmail.com

Payments can also be made here or through PayPay here.

The Inaugural Ball is at 6 p.m. at the Bushnell Theater at 166 Capital Ave.

----

----

