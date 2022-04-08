8 people arrested following drug bust at Hartford business

The bust came following a months-long investigation, officials said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several people, including four Connecticut residents, were arrested Thursday after a drug bust at a Hartford business.

The bust happened just before 7 p.m. at a business on 451 Franklin Avenue, also known as Hot Mommas, police said.

Members of the Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division were assisted by the FBI, South Street Crimes Unit, area Community Service Officers, Connecticut State Police, and the Department of Revenue Services helped with the search of the business.

According to officials, the search warrant was the result of an investigation that lasted several months.

Inside Hot Mommas, police said they found four guns, over $30,000 in cash, 145 pounds of marijuana, 160 fentanyl bags, 14 grams of cocaine, hundreds of THC edibles and candy bars, two pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 100 bottles of liquid THC, and about 50 bottles of Lean.

Police did not reveal how much the drug is worth.

Connecticut residents arrested were 28-year-old Julio Fajardo of Bethel, 42-year-old Jimmy Ball from Manchester, 28-year-old Sherrold Lee from Manchester, and 51-year-old Brian Kreidler from Andover.

Four out-of-state people were also arrested, including 29-year-old Savannah Royce, 23-year-old Parris Daren and 45-year-old Jonathan Handy all from Massachusetts along with 61-year-old Alfred Hammonds from Pennsylvania.

At this time police have not detailed the charges all eight arrested will face.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.