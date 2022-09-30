x
Hartford

Hartford officials investigate reported firework explosion on Asylum Street

The incident closed streets in the area as officials investigate. A broken window was seen at a street level business.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford officials are investigating reported explosions coming from a building on Asylum Street. 

Mario Oquendo Jr., district chief for the Hartford Fire Department, said companies were called to 55 Asylum Street around 9 a.m. Friday on the report.

Oquendo said that the explosions appeared to have been consumer-grade fireworks. Officials at the scene said one or two m-80 type fireworks might have been involved, FOX61's Lauren Zenzie reported.

Report of a second explosion but didn't see any other scene.

One window was broken at street level at Barber Shop Parlor 55, located in the building. 

Oquendo said that the area has been secured and that Hartford police and fire marshals have been requested to the scene to investigate. 

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported at this time. 

This is a developing story.

 Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

