Hartford man killed in 2-car crash; 2 people injured

Officers came across the crash scene on the corner of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after crashing into a pole Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened around 10:25 p.m. in the area of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue. Officers were in the area at the time when they came across the crash.

At the scene, officers found a gray BMW X5 in the intersection and a white Acura TL crashed into a pole. The driver of the Acura, 28-year-old Larry Lugo, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there was no one else in the car.

The driver and passenger of the BMW were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.