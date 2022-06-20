Woman dead following Hartford fire; cause under investigation

When fire crews got to the scene around 7:30 a.m. they reported seeing heavy flames coming from the windows.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead following a fire Monday morning in Hartford, officials said.

Fire crews arrived at the scene on Francis Avenue around 7:30 a.m. and reported seeing heavy fire coming out of the windows.

A business was on the first floor while two people lived on the second floor, officials said.

FOX61's Symphonie Privett spoke to one of the residents who lived in the building who said he woke up early to walk his dog, and when he got back, he saw the smoke. The man said he tried helping his neighbor but was unsuccessful.

The woman has not been identified at this time.

A firefighter was also reported injured, but officials said the injuries were minor and they are expected to be okay.

Crews were able to knock the fire down in a short amount of time, officials said, and an investigation is underway as to what sparked the flames.

This is a developing story.

