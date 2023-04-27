Hartford man killed in I-84 motorcycle crash: State police

Police said a man on a Suzuki motorcycle slammed into the back of a pick-up truck on I-84 in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was killed after his motorcycle slammed into the back of a pick-up truck on Interstate 84 Wednesday evening, state police said.

According to officials, a GMC Sierra K1500 was driving westbound on I-84 just west of Exit 50 in Hartford when a Suzuki GSX-R600 collided with the back of the truck.

The Suzuki was driven by 28-year-old Jose Torres and he was thrown from his bike and came to rest on the right shoulder of the highway.

The bike continued to travel along the highway and crossed into the right shoulder as well, hitting a light pole and also coming to rest on the shoulder.

The truck also pulled over to the shoulder.

The driver of the truck, along with three passengers, did not report any injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Torres suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Hartford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The bike and truck were towed from the scene, and state police are investigating the crash.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TPR Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098, or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

Anyone that was driving through the area in a vehicle equipped with a dash cam at the time of the collision is also asked to contact TPR Dean.

