Hartford man shot, killed overnight in city's South End

Police found the man unresponsive on Bushnell Street. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after he was found shot on Bushnell Street, police said.

Just before 1 a.m., a person reported to police they had heard shots fired in the area and that a person was down. Police said when officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Erick Rodriguez unresponsive in the road.

First responders took him to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police said they believe the victim and suspect knew each other in some capacity and that they were both on foot. The shooting did not appear to be random, according to officials.

Investigators from the crime scene division will be out canvassing the neighborhood Monday and see if there is any video of the incident, officials said.

