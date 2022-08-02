1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday. One person was killed and two others injured, one of them critically.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after police said he was shot on Winter Street late Monday night.

Hartford police responded to the area of Brook Street and Winter Street on two ShotSpotter notifications just before 11 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Brian Evans unresponsive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other victims were also found. An unidentified man in his 30s was also taken to a nearby hospital where he's currently listed in stable condition, police said. A third victim, a man in his 20s, went to the hospital in a private car suffering from a gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition.

At this time it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Hartford Police Major Crimes is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

