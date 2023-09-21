2 people rescued after fire spreads from Hartford storefront to apartments above

Officials said the fire started in a Franklin Avenue storefront before rapidly traveling to the second and third floors.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people were rescued after a fire broke out at a storefront in Hartford early Thursday morning.

Fire officials said a call reporting the fire came in around 2:40 a.m. at a storefront on Franklin Street near Preston Street. The fire rapidly spread through the walls from the first floor up to the third floor.

Fire crews had to break open the roof to access the fire.

According to officials, two people were rescued from the building, with one woman taken to the hospital. Her injuries are unknown at this time. Officials said smoke detectors were present on the second and third floors, but crews did not hear them when working through the building.

Officials said that eight engines and five support trucks were on the scene to battle the blaze, and it took 40 minutes to knock the flames down.

At least six people were displaced because of the fire.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

