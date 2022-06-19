x
Hartford

Hartford fire displaces multiple families

The fire happened early Sunday on Wethersfield Avenue.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple families were displaced Sunday morning after a fire damaged their apartment building. 

The fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. on Wethersfield Avenue according to Hartford police. There were no injuries reported, but multiple families have been displaced. 

The cause of the fire was later confirmed to be mechanical electrical failure and not of a suspicious nature. 

