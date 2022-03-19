Hartford firefighters battle three fires in less than 24 hours

Officials said 11 people were displaced after a structure fire in Parkville Neighborhood.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Crews were called to a multi-unit mixed-use property on Heath Street around 3 a.m., according to Hartford Fire Department.

This structure fire is just one of three fires that occurred in the Parkville neighborhood in less than 90 minutes of each other.

Hartford Firefighters also battled a brush fire and dumpster fire.

Busy 24 hours for our members on Tour D as they fought their third fire within 24 hours. This fire was in the #Parkville Section on #Heath Street with extension to a second building next to the original fire building. Photos Courtesy: @SquadFirePhotos. #HFFLOCAL760 pic.twitter.com/UI1gznFcu6 — Hartford Firefighters Local 760 (@HartfordFire760) March 19, 2022

Reports stated that no civilians or firefighters are injured at this time at any of these incidents.

Fire officials said that all fires are currently under control and being investigated by our Fire Marshals office.

The American Red Cross is working to assist the two families that were displaced in the multi-unit fire, which includes seven adults and four children.

