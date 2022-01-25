Hartford artists will have opportunity to beautify neighborhood with new initiative

Artists will have a chance to have their artwork displayed on bus shelters and electrical boxes along Albany Avenue.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The streetscape along Albany Avenue in Hartford will be a little brighter as a result of a new city initiative.

Officials announced Tuesday that local artists will have a chance to apply to a new neighborhood art initiative called ‘hARTford Love’, where artists will have a chance to have their artwork displayed on bus shelters and electrical boxes along Albany Avenue.

Artists will then be selected by members of the community to develop a design that highlights and expresses pride in the Albany Avenue and Clay Arsenal neighborhoods.

This project, which officials said is part of ‘Love Hartford, a Citywide Resiliency and Civic Pride Initiative’ is funded by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, with the goal of beautifying the Albany Avenue and Clay Arsenal neighborhoods with local art.

It will also be started in other business corridors in Hartford in the future.

To apply, artists must submit sample artwork, a brief biography, and an explanation of their connection to the neighborhoods to www.hartfordct.gov/artproject by Feb. 15. A minimum of 17 artists will be selected by an online vote from members of the neighborhoods, and a total of 9 bus shelters and 25 electrical boxes on Albany Avenue will be painted. Selected artists will receive $500 per design.

Artists must reside in Hartford or neighboring towns, and they must have a connection to the neighborhood. Selected artists will have three weeks to submit draft sketches and will have another three weeks before the final artwork is due. Selected artists will grant non-exclusive rights to reproduce the final design, but will retain original work and full copyright of the image.

“The hARTford Love project is a great way for us to showcase our local talent and to make our Clay Arsenal and Upper Albany neighborhoods more beautiful and vibrant," said Mayor Luke Bronin.

“This project will add to the amazing development and revitalization that is coming into this neighborhood,” said Luz Holmes, President and Chair of the Upper Albany NRZ.

­The project will be led by Andre Rochester, a local artist. He will work with the selected artists and the neighborhood to help represent the community.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.