1 dead after pedestrian hit-and-run in Hartford: Police

The hit-and-run happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday and the man was rushed to the hospital for his injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn — A Hartford man is dead after a hit-and-run Thursday night, police said.

Hartford patrol officers got a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Street, just east of Hillside Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, officers found 34-year-old Omar Espinal, who was seriously injured. The vehicle that struck Espinal had driven off from the scene before police got there.

Espinal was rushed to the Hartford Hospital emergency room and later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division is investigating. Police provided no description of the vehicle at this time.

