Hartford police investigating incident on Albany Avenue

Police are on the scene of a homicide on Albany Avenue Tuesday morning. It is the city's third homicide in three days.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police officers are on the scene of an incident Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident happened on Albany Avenue near Woodland Street.

Officials had initially reported the incident as a homicide, but after reviewing video footage from inside the building, it has been determined not to be a homicide.

Hartford police are also investigating two other incidents in the last two days.

On Sunday, police said a man in his 20s had crashed his car on Bellevue Street around 8:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Tyrik Walcott of Windsor unresponsive behind the wheel. When he was extricated from the vehicle, first responders found Walcott suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to an apartment building on Evergreen Avenue on the report of someone needing medical attention.

When they arrived, police found two women shot inside the apartment.

Police said 21-year-old Allison McCoy was shot and killed while another unidentified woman was taken to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, the shooting was targeted and it is believed both women were sleeping in the same bed when the shooting happened.

Police are investigating whether or not the door into the apartment was locked.

At this time it's unknown if the three homicides are related.

This is a developing story.

