Hartford PD investigate homicide on Hillside Avenue

Police received a ShotSpotter notification just before 1 a.m. on Hillside Avenue. A short time later, a neighbor reported a car crashed into several parked vehicles.

HARTFORD, Conn — One person is dead after a reported shooting and crash in Hartford, police said.

Officials said just before 1 a.m., the police department's ShotSpotter detected several rounds that went off on Hillside Avenue near Hughes Street, a little over a block away from Trinity College.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 to report that a car had crashed into some parked vehicles on Hillside Avenue about several houses down from the ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim in the car. They were pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not identified this person at this time.

Hartford officials said the Crime Scene Division along with Major Crimes is investigating. They are also searching for any surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

