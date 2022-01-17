Manchester man faces murder charge in connection with fatal Hartford shooting

The shooting happened on Greenfield Street in July, killing 35-year-old Desmond Wray.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above originally aired July 29, 2021.

A Manchester man is facing a murder charge after a fatal Hartford shooting last summer, police said.

Police said 34-year-old Gregory Hopkins was connected to the shooting that happened July 29 on Greenfield Street.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. when Hartford police received a ShotSPotter alert indicating gunfire in the area of Greenfield Street and Enfield Street.

When officers arrived, they found a crime scene. Minutes later, a crash was reported in the area of Greenfield Street and Oakland Terrace.

Officers responding to the location found 35-year-old Desmond Wray behind the wheel suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wray was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation led officers to Hopkins and they received an arrest warrant charging him with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

On Friday, members of the United State Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford Police Violent Crime Unit found Hopkins in Manchester, though not at his home.

Police said Hopkins was taken into custody without incident. He is currently held on a $2.5 million bond.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.