Hartford police investigating daytime homicide of teenager on Nelton Way

The homicide took place just off Main Street.

HARTFORD, Conn — A teenager was shot and killed in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Hartford, police said.

The homicide happened at 18 Nelton Way just off North Main Street around 1:30 p.m. The shooting was reported by both Shot Spotter and residents calling 9-1-1.

Police believe it was a drive-by shooting. Additional information was not immediately available.

Police said the victim didn’t live in the area the shooting took place. Police were canvassing the area trying to see what people heard or saw.

This is the second fatal drive by shooting this year involving a minor. The first one happening in April where 12-year-old Secret Pierce was not the intended target. Police are also still looking for the people who killed her.

