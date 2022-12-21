Man found shot, killed in stolen car: Hartford police

Police said they believe the shooting was "clearly targeted," and they aren't convinced it happened where the car was found.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man in his 20s is dead after he was found shot early Wednesday morning in Hartford, police said.

Police were called to Canton Street at Donald Street around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found the man hanging out of the passenger side of a car with a driver nowhere in sight.

The man was shot, police said, and was unconscious when they arrived. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police also said the car the man was found in was stolen, and they don't know how long the car or the man was there. Lt. Aaron Boisvert said investigators are “not convinced” the shooting happened where the car was found.

The shooting was "clearly targeted," said Boisvert, and is the city's 39th homicide of the year.

Boisvert said investigators are following up on leads, but a suspect has not been identified at this time.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until his family is notified, according to Boisvert.

This is a developing story.

