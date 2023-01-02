Hartford Hospital welcomes its first baby born in 2023

“This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” the new mom said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The first baby of 2023 born under the Hartford HealthCare system came into the world at 3:44 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Logan Tyler was born at Hartford Hospital to Sara Campbell of New Britain, weighing in at 8 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 22 inches long.

Sara is overjoyed to welcome her first child, according to the hospital.

“This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” Sara said.

The first baby of the year was born right at midnight on New Year's Day at Yale New Haven Hospital.

