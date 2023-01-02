x
Hartford

Hartford Hospital welcomes its first baby born in 2023

“This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” the new mom said.
Credit: Hartford HealthCare

HARTFORD, Conn. — The first baby of 2023 born under the Hartford HealthCare system came into the world at 3:44 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Logan Tyler was born at Hartford Hospital to Sara Campbell of New Britain, weighing in at 8 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 22 inches long.

Sara is overjoyed to welcome her first child, according to the hospital.

“This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” Sara said.

Credit: Hartford HealthCare

The first baby of the year was born right at midnight on New Year's Day at Yale New Haven Hospital.

