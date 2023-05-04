Hartford Library's Downtown branch remains closed for the summer

A pipe burst on Christmas Eve, and the construction and repairs from the damage are expected to continue into the summer.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Public Library's main branch, the Downtown Library, will stay closed for the summer as repairs from pipe damage continue.

A pipe burst on Christmas Eve, and the construction and repairs from the damage are expected to continue into the summer. They hope to reopen some of the areas this fall.

"The Downtown Library is a vital resource for our community, and we are committed to reopening it as soon as possible," the library said in an update on social media Thursday.

There is a campaign underway to help the Hartford Public Library "Restore & Renew" the spaces that are under construction.

Most of the Downtown's collection of books and DVDs were not damaged but are not available to use as construction continues.

In the meantime, there are several library branches around the capital city to visit, including Albany Ave., Barbour St., and Park St.

A full list of branches can be found here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.