Hartford man arrested in Massachusetts, charged with murder: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing a man in Hartford earlier this month was found and arrested in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to police.

Joseph Rodriguez, 43, of Hartford was arrested in Springfield, Mass., by the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshalls, and Springfield police.

Police said around 8 p.m. on May 1, they were called to the area of Park Street and Wolcott Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Javier Jiminian-Hernandez suffering from a gunshot wound.

Javier Hernandez-Jiminian was taken to an area hospital where he was initially listed in critical but stable condition.

On Monday morning police announced Hernandez-Jiminian had died from his injuries.

Rodriguez was charged Thursday with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is in custody and is being held, pending extradition, according to Hartford police.

