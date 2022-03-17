Garbage truck fatally strikes Hartford man on Brainard Road

When officers arrived, they found a 69-year-old man in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man has died after being struck by a garbage truck in Hartford early Thursday morning, according to police.

Hartford police were called to the 100 block of Brainard Road after 6 a.m. Thursday on a report of a serious crash involving a garbage truck and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a 69-year-old man in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim, identified as Frank Paul, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Paul lived up the street from where the crash took place.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division is now investigating this incident.

