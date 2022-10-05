All you need to know about Hartford Marathon road closures, traffic and parking

All the details you need for Saturday's race.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Marathon is taking place this Saturday and people traveling into and through the capital city should expect some road closures and delays.

Hartford and Connecticut State Police are gearing up for the busy weekend ahead. Multiple exits on Interstate 84 and Interstate 91 will be closed, as well as Route 2 and Route 5/15 in the area.

State highway exit ramp closures

I-84 E/B

Exit 48B Capitol Avenue closed from 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Exit 48A Asylum Street closed until Noon.

Exit 53 East River Drive closed until 10 a.m.

I-84 W/B

Exit 54 Founders Bridge closed until 2 p.m.

Exit 50 Main Street closed until 9 a.m.

I-91 S/B

Exit 32B Trumbull Street closed until 9 a.m.

Exit 31 State Street closed until 9 a.m.

I-91 N/B

Exit 32B Trumbull Street closed until 9 a.m.

Route 2 W/B

Exit 2W Downtown Hartford until 2 p.m.

Exit 3 Pitkin Street closed until 2 p.m.

Rte. 44 E/B in West Hartford from Troutbrook Drive to Steele Road until 10 a.m.

Rte. 5/15 N/B East River Drive will be coned by East Hartford PD to allow right turns only. In addition, the Conlin Whitehead Hwy inbound will be closed at Columbus Blvd.

Road closures and travel delays

Road closures and travel delays will begin at 7:30 a.m. and exist throughout the city of Hartford and surrounding towns until 2 p.m.

Hartford

Pearl Street, Ford Street, State Street, Founders Bridge, Asylum Street, Broad Street, Farmington Avenue, Capitol Avenue, Sheldon Street, Prospect Street, Park Street, Van Dyke Avenue, Washington Street, Laurel Street, Weston Street, Rev. Moody Overpass, Market Street, Elizabeth Street, and Oxford Street.

West Hartford

Park Road, South Highland Street, Boulevard/South Quaker Lane, North Quaker Lane, Fern Street, Troutbrook Drive, Albany Avenue (between Steele Road and Troutbrook Drive) Steele Road, and Elizabeth Park.

Roads closed to traffic

Hartford

12 AM (Midnight) – 9 AM

Capitol Avenue (between Oak St. & Hudson St)

Lafayette Street Washington Street (Capitol Avenue – Buckingham Street)

7:30 AM – 2 PM

Pearl Street

Ford Street

State Street

Founders Bridge

7:30 AM – 11 AM

Asylum Street

Farmington Avenue

7:30AM – 9 AM

Capitol Avenue (Laurel Street – Oak Street)

Broad Street

Park Street

Washington Street (Buckingham Street – Park Street)

Buckingham Street (Washington Street – Hudson Street)

Russ Street (Oak Street – Washington Street)

Oak Street

Laurel Street (Park Street – Capitol Avenue)

7:30 AM – 9:30 AM

Sheldon Street

Van Dyke Avenue

Weston Street

Rev. Moody Overpass

Market Street

Prospect Street

7:30 AM - 11 AM

Asylum Avenue (Prospect St. - Elizabeth St.)

Elizabeth Street

Oxford Street

East Hartford

Founders Bridge 7:30 AM - 2 PM Founders Plaza area, including: East River Drive exit East River Drive Hartland Street Meadow Street Pitkin Street 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Prospect Street area, including: S. Prospect Street Main Street (north of Prospect) Carroll Road 7:30 AM – 1 PM

King Street area, including: King Street Brook Street Main Street 7:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Silver Lane Extension Access to Rt 2 and Rt 15 7:30 AM – 9 AM

South Windsor

King Street, Old Main Street 7:30 AM – 1 PM

West Hartford

Whiting School Area 8 AM – 9:30 AM

Park Road

Whiting Lane

South Quaker Lane South Highland

Boulevard

Morley School Area 8 AM – 10:30 AM

North Quaker Lane

Fern Street

Troutbrook Drive (Northbound lanes)

Albany Ave. between Steele Road and Troutbrook (Eastbound lanes) 8 AM – 10:30 AM

Elizabeth Park Area 8 AM – 10:30 AM

Steele Road Interior of Elizabeth Park

Streets completely closed

• Trinity street between Ford Street and elm street close 8 a.m. October 3

• Elm Street from Trinity Street to Clinton Street: close 9 a.m. October 7

• Trinity Street between Elm Street and Capitol Avenue: close 9 a.m. October 7

• Elm Street between Trinity Street and Clinton Street: close 9 a.m. October 7

• Clinton Street: close 5:30 p.m. October 7

• Elm Street between Trinity Street and Pulaski Circle: close 3 a.m. October 8

• Capitol Avenue between Oak Street and Hudson Street: close 5 a.m. October 8

• Lafayette Street between Capitol and Russ Street: close 5 a.m. October 8

• Access allowed to West Street from Pulaski Circle via HPD by request

• No access to Clinton Street on October 8 from 12:01 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No parking at the following locations

Towing operations will begin by 5 a.m. streets will re-open at 2 p.m.

Asylum Avenue: From Broad Street To Ford Street

Asylum Avenue: From Prospect Ave To Elizabeth Street

Broad Street: Between Asylum Avenue And Capitol Avenue

Buckingham Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Capitol Avenue: Both Sides Between Laurel Street And Hudson Street

Central Row: Both Sides Entire Length

Charter Oak Avenue: Both Sides Between Sheldon Street And Van Dyke

Church Street: Both Sides Between Main Street And Trumbull Street

Elizabeth Street: Asylum Avenue To Oxford Street

Farmington Avenue: Both Sides Between Oxford Street And Asylum Avenue

Ford Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Hudson Street: Both Sides Between Buckingham Street And Pulaski Circle

Jewell Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Lafayette Street: Both Sides Between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street

Laurel Street: Both Sides Between Park Street and Capitol Avenue

Main Street: Both Sides from Pearl Street to Park Street

Market Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Oxford Street: Both Sides Between Asylum Avenue and Farmington Avenue

Park Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Pearl Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Prospect Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Russ Street: Both Sides Between Lafayette Street and Washington Street

State Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Washington Street: Both Sides Between Capitol Avenue and Park Street

Wells Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Wyllys Street: Both Sides Between Main Street and Wethersfield Avenue

For those arriving between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Marathon Day

The best highway exit to use at this time is I-84E Exit 49 to Ann/High Street area, North of Bushnell Park. Paid parking is available in this area.

CTtransit – Bus Service Disruption

During the marathon, there will be detours and temporary service disruptions to CTtransit and CTfastrak bus service in Hartford, downtown Hartford, and East Hartford.

All bus stops in downtown Hartford on Main Street between South Green and Church Street will close at 5 a.m., and will serve a temporary bus stop on Church and Main. CTfastrak service will operate on Spruce Street at Union Station and Sigourney Street Station. Click here for details.