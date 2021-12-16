'I'm doing well' | Mayor Luke Bronin tweets thanks of support following medical procedure

Bronin was kept in the hospital for 10 days following a surgery to address issues related to ulcerative colitis.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin took to Twitter on Thursday to thank everyone for their well-wishes after he underwent surgery.

Bronin was in the hospital for 10 days following his surgery on Dec. 4.

The mayor had to undergo a laparoscopic abdominal surgery to address ongoing challenges with ulcerative colitis by removing his colon, his office said earlier in the month.

"They kept me for 10 days in the hospital, but I got out on Tuesday and am resting/recovering but doing well," Bronin said in the tweet. "Thanks so much again to everyone for the kind words & good wishes!"

“I've had ulcerative colitis for a number of years, and recently, the flare-ups have been more severe,” Bronin said in a statement. “Thankfully, these procedures should resolve those issues."

After the procedure, Bronin said he would be in regular communication with city staff by phone and email.

Chief Operating Officer Thea Montañez was responsible for oversight and management of daily operations while Bronin was recovering, his office also said.

Bronin said at the time the surgery was announced that he expected to recover in the hospital for around five to seven days and then continue his recovery at home for around two weeks, based on guidance from his doctors.

Hi everybody — folks have been checking in so just wanted to give a quick update: surgery was successful. They kept me for 10 days in the hospital but I got out on Tuesday and am resting/recovering but doing well. Thanks so much again to everyone for the kind words & good wishes! — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) December 16, 2021

