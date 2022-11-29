Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will not seek 3rd term

Luke Bronin shared the video message on social media, saying it was time to "pass the baton."

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's Mayor Luke Bronin will not seek a third term.

That announcement was made Tuesday on social media, with Bronin sharing his thanks to the Hartford community in a video.

"This has not been an easy decision but it's the right one," Bronin said. "The most that any of us can hope for is do the work well and then pass the baton."

Bronin also addressed his announcement at a press conference.

“It has been an extraordinary honor to serve the city that I love,” Bronin said at the conference.

Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement regarding the announcement, saying,

Luke Bronin has been one of Hartford’s most vocal advocates and a dedicated supporter of the revitalization of the city and its growth. He has been an important collaborator with our administration, including on issues concerning housing, public health, increased access to quality education, and public safety. Hartford has benefitted from his public service as mayor and I wish him and his family the best in their next endeavors.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal shared a statement, saying,

"Mayor Luke Bronin has been a superbly inspiring and effective leader — bringing vigor and vision to a truly tough job. He has governed with insight and humanity in combining fiscal responsibility with improved services. Mayor Bronin has stood strong for public health and education during the pandemic’s most severe challenges. His record of courage and wisdom in Hartford should lead to future opportunities for leadership."

Bronin, 43, was sworn in as the 67th mayor of the City of Hartford on January 1, 2016 after he beat incumbent Pedro Segarra in the 2015 race.

Bronin was reelected to a second term in the November 2019 election against former Mayor Eddie Perez.

Prior to becoming mayor, Bronin served in senior positions in both federal and state government. In 2013, he was appointed by then-Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to serve as General Counsel.

I’m so grateful for the chance to do work that I love for this city that I love for the last seven years. Together, we’ve made Hartford stronger. But today I’m announcing that I won’t be running for a third term next year. It’s time to pass the baton. https://t.co/Q1FvYlWVJu — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) November 29, 2022

Bronin also served in the Obama Administration as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Bronin served as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was a member of the military’s anti-corruption task force during his deployment to Afghanistan from September 2010 to April 2011.

This is a developing story.

