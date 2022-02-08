Hartford mayor joins VP Harris in encouraging families to claim tax credits

Federal officials and mayors from all over the country encouraged taxpayers to claim both of those tax credits by filling out an income tax return by April 18.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford mayor joined the U.S. Vice President in encouraging American families to claim tax credits they may be eligible for this tax season.

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit Day of Action over Zoom on Tuesday.

Federal officials and mayors from all over the country encouraged taxpayers to claim both of those tax credits by filling out an income tax return by April 18.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin spoke virtually from the Hartford Public Library's Albany Branch and was joined by several local leaders, including those from the Upper Albany Neighborhood and the United Way.

"Cannot say thank you enough to the entire Biden-Harris administration for what you have done to expand the earned income tax credit, to expand and make refundable child tax credit, and everything that you're doing now to make sure that we get the word out and make it as easy as possible for every family who's eligible for these tax credits to get these tax credits," Bronin said during the event.

The City of Hartford will have the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) team be available to assist residents with accessing tax credits on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hartford Public Library.

People can get access through the new federally-run website childtaxcredit.gov or by dialing 211.

