Hartford non-profit gets $630,000 to combat gun violence

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford non-profit is receiving $630,000 in federal funding in an effort to prevent gun violence

These funds come after three shootings occurred on Wednesday across Hartford.

“What happened in Texas is devastating. What happens in a community like ours, month after month, year after year, is also devastating,” said Hartford Mayor, Luke Bronin.

This is the message just days after a mass shooting in Texas that killed 19 children and 2 adults and the day after three shootings in Hartford.

“We need to take action on guns. We cannot be serious about gun violence if we’re not serious about guns,” said Bronin.

The city of Hartford has been riddled with gun violence this year alone. Countless shootings and 15 murders so far.

Local leaders are hoping that $630,000 in federal funding to prevent gun violence is a part of the answer.

“That’s why it’s incumbent always to give back to the district and listen to the people in the district. They are the ones who are doing, well pastor, God's work,” said Rep. John B. Larson.

Andrew Woods with Hartford Communities That Cares said the first thing they’ll do with the funds is hiring more staff.

"We got five staff and you burn them out. You got challenges and the bottom line is there is so much need out there. We need the capacity to meet the need. That’s what this funding will help us do. Build up our capacity to help crime victims in Hartford,” said Woods.

He said with more staff comes more collaboration to prevent crime.

“You have to have the resources to hire the staff, do the collaboration, to do the partnerships. To make sure we’re all talking, coordinating our activities and services on behalf of the community,” said Woods.

