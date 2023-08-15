x
Hartford

Hartford officer charged with sexual assault after 'incident' in Rhode Island

Officials said the charge against Officer Justin Damone stems from an "incident" at Ballard's Beach Club on Block Island over the weekend.
Credit: Google Street View
Block Island Ferry

HARTFORD, Conn. — An officer with the Hartford Police Department is being charged with sexual assault by Rhode Island State Police, officials said. 

Officials said the charge against Officer Justin Damone stems from an "incident" at Ballard's Beach Club on Block Island over the weekend.

According to a statement, the department was notified by Rhode Island State Police that the officer, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested. 

"The officer, Justin Damone, was charged with Sexual Assault stemming from an incident at Ballard's Beach Club in Block Island," according to department officials. "Chief (Jason) Thody immediately opened an internal affairs investigation and the officer was suspended without pay pending the criminal and administrative investigations."

Damone was charged with first-degree sexual assault and Rhode Island State Police said that at the victim's request, they will not be issuing a press release with additional details. 

Hartford officials said Damone has been with the department for four years. 

Both departments are investigating. 

