Hartford officer charged with sexual assault after 'incident' in Rhode Island

Officials said the charge against Officer Justin Damone stems from an "incident" at Ballard's Beach Club on Block Island over the weekend.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An officer with the Hartford Police Department is being charged with sexual assault by Rhode Island State Police, officials said.

Officials said the charge against Officer Justin Damone stems from an "incident" at Ballard's Beach Club on Block Island over the weekend.

According to a statement, the department was notified by Rhode Island State Police that the officer, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested.

"The officer, Justin Damone, was charged with Sexual Assault stemming from an incident at Ballard's Beach Club in Block Island," according to department officials. "Chief (Jason) Thody immediately opened an internal affairs investigation and the officer was suspended without pay pending the criminal and administrative investigations."

Damone was charged with first-degree sexual assault and Rhode Island State Police said that at the victim's request, they will not be issuing a press release with additional details.

Hartford officials said Damone has been with the department for four years.

Both departments are investigating.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.