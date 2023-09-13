Hartford police officer Kearney injured in fatal crash, released from hospital

Officer Brian Kearney was driving the cruiser when it was hit by another car.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police officer Brian Kearney was released from the hospital Wednesday, following treatment for injuries in a crash that killed a fellow officer.

Kearney was released at 3 p.m. to applause from the gathered crowd at St. Francis Hospital. One of the people in the crowd yelled, "We love you, Brian!"

The crash last Wednesday killed Officer Bobby Garten, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of detective.

Garten was killed by a teen who allegedly fled a traffic stop by other city officers on Broad Street.

The suspected driver, Richard Barrington, 18, of Hartford, sped from the traffic stop on Broad Street. According to officials, Barrington sped through two red lights at the intersection of Broad Street and Farmington Ave. and Broad Street and Asylum Street. The other officers did not chase after Barrington when he fled the traffic stop, the police chief said.

While blowing through the second red light, Barrington's car collided with a Hartford cruiser that's part of the North Street Crimes Unit, said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.

Inside the cruiser were Garten and Kearney, who were behind the wheel. After the Accord slammed into their cruiser, Garten and Kearney were rushed to St. Francis Hospital for their injuries.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody posthumously promoted Officer Garten to the rank of Detective on September 6. According to his obituary, Garten's promotion was in the works before he was killed in the line of duty on that night.

The wake for Garten will be held on Friday, September 15 at Dunkin’ Park. The hours for public attendance at the wake will be from 2:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m. Garten was a dedicated supporter of the Hartford Yard Goats baseball team.

On Saturday, September 16 there will be a Celebration of Life event at the Hartford XL Center. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. and is open to the public.

The burial will be private.

