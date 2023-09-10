Hartford police increasing patrols at Jewish, Muslim places of worship

Violence erupted Saturday after an unprecedented incursion by Hamas on Israel, that has left more than 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Hartford Police Department will coordinate extra patrols at local Jewish and Muslim places of worship amid the ongoing violence unfolding in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

In a Facebook post, the capital city’s police department said dedicated faith-based officers and the Community Outreach Team will work to provide “increased attention” at places of worship to “enhance the safety of all.”

“The Hartford Police Department mourns with those who have lost loved ones in the Middle East over the weekend,” it said in its Facebook post.

Violence erupted Saturday after an unprecedented incursion by Hamas on Israel, that has left more than 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides. Israel formally declared war on the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The U.S. State Department said Monday that at least nine American citizens have been killed in the violence. It said an undetermined number of American citizens remain missing and unaccounted for.

The State Department is in touch with families “and providing all appropriate consular assistance,” said spokesperson Matthew Miller.

In the aftermath of the Hamas attack, Israel’s military ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip on Monday, halting deliveries of food, water, fuel, and supplies to its 2.3 million people.

In Connecticut, the Jewish community gathered Sunday for a day of solace and stood in solidarity with Israel.

“We felt that we should not wait at all and that we should come together as a community to process our feelings right now and share our presence with one another,” Rabbi Eric Polokoff told FOX61 News.

A rally in solidarity with Israel is scheduled at the Town of West Hartford City Hall at 4 p.m. Monday.

