Hartford

Hartford police investigating homicide

The incident happened in the area of Main St and Capen St, according to police.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Wednesday night. 

Police responded to the area of Main St and Capen St around 8:30 p.m., and found the victim there. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

